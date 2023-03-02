What Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli told each other after Arsenal's second goal











Arsenal picked up a convincing 4-0 win over Everton last night, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the stars of the show for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t start well against the Toffees. They struggled to get going and Everton were the better side for a large part of that first half.

However, two goals in the space of six minutes from Saka and Martinelli put Arsenal in control of the game.

Arsenal scored four goals last night – two of which came in the first half.

The first one saw Oleksandr Zinchenko find Saka inside the box, and the Englishman smashed it passed Jordan Pickford with his weaker right foot.

Then, Saka caught Idrissa Gueye on the ball and that put Martinelli through on goal. The Brazilian calmly finished it, but the linesman flagged him for offside.

Saka revealed after the game that he looked at Martinelli right after he found the net and both players told each other that the linesman was right to raise his flag.

However, a quick VAR check, where the official didn’t forget to draw the lines, showed us that Martinelli was onside, and the goal stood.

Saka told Arsenal.com: “I looked at Gabi; we looked at each other. We sort of said to each other that it was offside and went to continue the game.

“So we saw that it wasn’t, it was a big relief and we were happy to go in 2-0 up.”

TBR View:

Saka and Martinelli are going to become superstars in the coming years.

The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League this season, while his partner on the opposite side has scored 11 times and provided two assists.

That is an outrageous return considering that they’re both just 21 years old. They could easily finish the campaign with close to 20 goals each in all competitions, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

With Gabriel Jesus on his way back, Saka and Martinelli will be even better, and Arsenal fans should be really excited about what they can achieve this season and beyond.

