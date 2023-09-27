What Brennan Johnson was seen doing just after Son scored for Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday

Brennan Johnson has already endeared himself with the Tottenham Hotspur faithful for his reaction to Son Heung-Min’s goal against Arsenal.

Johnson could be seen following Son to the corner flag shushing the Arsenal fans at the Emirates.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s quite something to make your full debut in such a derby, and it’s another thing to already be riling the opposition fans.

It was a big show of faith by Ange Postecolgou to start Johnson over Manor Solomon, and he did justify the decision.

The Wales international immediately embodied the dogged determination of this Ange side and had the creativity to match.

Of course, Spurs fans will now be hoping that Johnson’s injury issue which saw him depart the game isn’t significant.

Johnson does give Tottenham a lot of flexibility across the frontline and should be a real goal threat.

Postecoglou’s decision to not replace Harry Kane with a star striker already looks like a very sensible decision.

Instead, the new manager will look to foster a collective effort to make up for all of the goals they’ve lost.

Johnson shushed Arsenal fans after Tottenham goal

Starting Son Heung-Min in a central position is already looking like an inspired decision.

Son was far from his best last season and question marks were being raised over the 31-year-old.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, Spurs new captain now looks energised and motivated to be the key man once again.

The only disappointment right now will be that Spurs don’t have an EFL cup tie tonight.

The competition represented a great opportunity for Postecoglou’s side to seek silverware in the manager’s first season.

Moreover, the Carabao cup would have been a great chance for the likes of Johnson to get more minutes and potentially grab a first Tottenham goal.

Nonetheless, Ange’s focus will now be solely on Liverpool’s arrival in North London this weekend.