What Ben White did in front of Neto after Arsenal scored winner v Bournemouth











Arsenal clinched a dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth in Saturday’s Premier League meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson was the hero, scoring an outstanding winner in the 97th minute of the game.

Arsenal were made to work hard for their victory, coming from two goals down to eventually triumph.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Straight from kickoff, the Cherries worked the ball to Dango Ouattara, who crossed into the box.

Arsenal’s defence was caught napping as Philip Billing fired home from point-blank range at the far post.

On 57 minutes, Marcos Senesi got the better of Thomas Partey and nodded home from a corner.

The Ghana international subsequently redeemed himself with a goal just five minutes later.

Neto punched a corner into the air, Emile Smith Rowe played it back in and Partey poked home from three yards.

Then, in the 69th minute, Nelson crossed for Ben White to hammer over the goalline.

Neto palmed the ball out, but as the ball had crossed the line, it was to no avail.

The Cherries goalkeeper had been drawing the ire of the home fans due to instances of apparent time-wasting.

So when Nelson scored his dramatic late winner, White stood right in front of the keeper, looked at him and made sure he could see his celebrations.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Well, can’t really blame White for what he did. After all, emotions were running high.

A good day at the office for the Arsenal defender, who got his first goal in red and white.

And obviously a great day for all connected with the Gunners. Five points clear once again.