What Bayern Munich teammates made of Ryan Gravenberch in training as Liverpool move nears

A report has shared what Bayern Munich teammates made of Ryan Gravenberch in training as the midfielder now closes in on joining Liverpool on deadline day.

The Athletic is reporting that many of those who worked alongside the Dutchman with the Bavarian giants would rave about his ability on the training ground.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It appears that Ryan Gravenberch is about to become the final Liverpool signing of what has been an incredibly busy window for the Reds.

Bayern Munich teammates would rave about Liverpool target Gravenberch in training

The Times reports that he is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a £34 million switch. Meanwhile, he is expected to sign a five-year deal on Merseyside.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Of course, there may be some concern amongst Liverpool fans due to his struggles for game-time. He only made three league starts last season.

However, The Athletic reports that teammates would rave about Gravenberch’s ability in training.

That would suggest that it was simply the wrong move for the 21-year-old when he decided to leave Ajax. And hopefully heading to Liverpool helps get his career back on track.

He is certainly going to be an important part of a midfield which has huge potential for the years to come, alongside the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.