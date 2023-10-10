Tottenham have appointed Johan Lange as the club’s new technical director as a replacement for Fabio Paratici – and The Athletic has shared, in a republished artice, what those at Aston Villa thought of him.

Spurs have been looking for a new technical director after Paratici resigned back in April. It comes after the Italian lost an appeal against an imposed worldwide ban from football, which will last for 30 months.

Despite the lack of technical director in the summer, Spurs still recruited well. James Maddison, Micky van der Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and others have impressed so far. Now, Lange has been appointed.

Lange, 43, spent three years in his role at Aston Villa – but the appointment of Monchi as Villa’s new sporting director saw him leave Villa Park. Now, he has been presented with the chance at Tottenham.

A republished report from The Athletic shares what those at Aston Villa who are still there, thought of Lange – a man who once held an assistant role at Wolves. It is good reviews from his former club.

“He addressed staff at Bodymoor Heath to explain the ambitions of the club, how each individual would play their part. His delivery was clear and concise. Staff who remain have found him friendly, informative and a pleasure to work alongside.”

Tottenham appoint Lange: What Villa staff think of Danish chief

The proof will be in the pudding at Spurs over the next couple of years. But he certainly helped take Villa from a club fighting against the drop, spending the money wisely and pushing them to European places.

He lured Unai Emery to the club during his reign – as well as a number of big signings like Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and plenty of others. So, he has the pedigree. But the jury will be out at Spurs.