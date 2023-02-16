What Arsenal's players were doing when Arteta walked into the dressing room after defeat last night











The Arsenal dressing room was ‘down’ and quiet by the time Mikel Arteta came into it after last night’s loss to Manchester City.

The Independent report that hardly anyone was speaking when the Gunners boss returned to the changing room after the damaging defeat.

They say that Arteta tried to rouse his side, and we have seen scenes similar to that in the Arsenal: All or Nothing documentary.

And he wants them to learn why they lost last night, improve on it and move on heading into the business end of the season.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Arteta has to try and lift quiet dressing room

Arsenal have not won in four games now and they have just one point from their last three Premier League matches, and that is something Arteta has to get to the bottom of.

This is not a rut yet and they are in control of the title chase with a game in hand, but Arsenal need to get on top of the situation.

The pressure is only going to get more intense from here and City have the greater knowhow of how to see things out.

Mikel Arteta's wait for a first #PL win against Pep Guardiola continues…#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/l0vvr1Rv45 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 15, 2023

Arsenal’s leaders within the camp need to step up too, with Alex Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus of course having experience of getting over the line in the title race.

Next up for Arteta is a clash with his predecessor Unai Emery and Aston Villa which could be an awkward encounter against a man who has unfinished business with Arsenal.

They need to get a win on the board as soon as they possibly can, with European football to come back soon and add to the fixture congestion.