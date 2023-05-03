What Arsenal's fans sang at Frank Lampard during the win over Chelsea last night











Journalist Miguel Delaney has shared what the Arsenal supporters sang at Frank Lampard during the win over Chelsea last night.

The Gunners picked up a convincing 3-1 win over the Blues after an emphatic first-half performance.

Mikel Arteta’s men raced into a three-goal lead inside the opening 35 minutes, putting the game out of reach for Chelsea in the early stages.

Martin Odegaard produced two excellent finishes before Gabriel Jesus pounced on some dismal defending from Chelsea’s backline.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And after watching their side put the game to bed in the first-half, Arsenal’s supporters couldn’t help but poke fun at the Blues’ interim boss Frank Lampard.

What Arsenal’s supporters sang at Frank Lampard

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney took to Twitter last night and shared what Arsenal’s fans sang to Frank Lampard.

“The Arsenal fans singing ‘Super Frankie Lampard’,” Delaney wrote.

Of course, there’s certainly no love lost between Arsenal and Chelsea. And it’s fair to say that Lampard isn’t having the best of times at Stamford Bridge.

The 44-year-old is yet to pick up a single point since taking over as interim boss last month as the Blues have lost every game after his arrival.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But the Arsenal fans didn’t just poke fun at Lampard last night as they were also heard singing ‘are you Tottenham in disguise?’ after watching their side take a 3-0 lead early on.

Last night’s win was an important one from Arsenal’s point of view after a disappointing run of form in recent weeks.

The Gunners had dropped points against West Ham and Liverpool, before being thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

But Arsenal have moved back above City at the top of the table and despite the fact they’ve played two games more, they will be hoping there are still plenty of twists and turns in the title race yet.

