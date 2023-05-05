What Arsenal insiders actually think about selling academy graduates











Arsenal insiders are more than open to the club selling academy graduates to make profit, according to reports this evening.

This summer is expected to see a number of departures from the club. Among them could be Reiss Nelson and Charlie Patino, who are both looking to seal first-team football. Folarin Balogun is another looking to leave after superb season over in Ligue 1.

Profits

This weekend sees Arsenal come up against Joe Willock at Newcastle. The Gunners made £20m on him but some are now questioning that sale.

However, The Telegraph reports tonight that internally at Arsenal, there is an openness and acceptance that selling academy players is all part of the plan.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Telegraph reports how the Gunners feel that moving youngsters on is part of their development. Further, it’s seen as successful by some inside the club when they do make huge profits on a youngstert they’ve developed.

Arsenal have given debuts to a number of young players during Mikel Arteta’s reign. Ethan Nwaneri was the biggest surprise, while the club’s transfer policy has, in the main, been focussed on young players.

TBR’s View: Arsenal have big decisions to make

Ultimately, the point of an academy is to produce players good enough for Arsenal’s first XI. And if that’s not possible, the next best thing is to produce players good enough to sell on for good money.

Arsenal are doing that right now. Yes, they might lose the likes of Nelson for nothing. But if Folarin Balogun is to go, then Arsenal will get a decent sum of money.

Mikel Arteta knows he has big decisions to make on certain youngsters. It is part of the job after all.

And at the end of the day, if the higher ups accept it as part of the business model, then it makes life easier for Arteta anyway.