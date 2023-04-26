What Antonio Conte did when Daniel Levy demanded he returned to Tottenham after his explosive rant











Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte reportedly refused to return to the club following his explosive rant that led to his departure last month.

Conte and Spurs parted ways by ‘mutual agreement’ at the end of March following his post-match comments after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

The Italian launched a scathing attack on his players where he labelled them ‘selfish’ while he also commented on the club’s lack of silverware over the past 20 years.

Of course, his comments led to him being replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini, who has now also left the club following a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

But it seems that Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, still wanted Conte to see out the season after his post-match rant, according to The Sun.

What Conte did after his explosive rant

The outlet claims that Levy was initially keen for Conte to see out the rest of the campaign as he had no successor lined up.

Yet, Conte was ‘having none of it’ and insisted he would remain in Italy.

The Sun claims that the Italian boss was adamant that he was leaving Spurs, regardless of what the club announced in their statement.

Spurs’ fortunes have arguably worsened since Conte’s departure as they have dropped out of the top-four.

The north Londoners sit six points off the pace, having played less games than both Newcastle and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Levy would have been keen for Conte to see out the season after his explosive post-match interview.

The Italian’s position was clearly untenable after he launched a stunning attack on the club and its players.

