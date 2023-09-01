Ansu Fati was convinced that he was likely heading to Tottenham Hotspur when he spoke to Xavi about his future on Wednesday before the chance to move to Brighton came up.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that a phone call from Roberti De Zerbi helped sway his decision to join the Seagulls.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brighton signing Ansu Fati will definitely go down as one of the most eye-catching deals of deadline day. It is a huge coup to bring him to the Amex Stadium given how long the 20-year-old has been considered such an exciting talent for Barcelona.

Fati thought he was heading to Tottenham

The Athletic reports that Fati decided to leave Camp Nou on loan due to concerns over how much game-time he may get this season. And it seemed that he expected that he may be headed to North London.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The Athletic reports that Jorge Mendes contacted a host of clubs about signing Fati. And Tottenham were one of those who registered an interest.

In fact, the interest reached the stage that when Fati spoke to Xavi about his future on Wednesday, he was convinced that he was most likely joining Tottenham.

However, Brighton came into the running shortly after. And De Zerbi sold the move to both Fati and Mendes.

It is going to be fascinating to see whether Tottenham rue missing out on the Spain international. He is an ‘amazing‘ talent. But he is not yet the finished article. So a loan move would have still had some risk attached.

However, Brighton will be well aware that a loan move could be a massive bit of business for them if everything clicks.