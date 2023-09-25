Ange Postecoglou was reportedly unimpressed with the decision to award Arsenal a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs put in an encouraging display at the Emirates Stadium and picked up a 2-2 draw thanks to a Son Heung-min brace.

There were some brilliant displays all over the pitch for Tottenham as they continued their promising start to the season.

While Postecoglou’s men dominated for periods of yesterday’s game, they had to show plenty of character to come from behind on two occasions.

Cristian Romero’s own goal gave Arsenal a lead in the first half before Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead once again from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty after the VAR penalised Romero for a handball in the area following Ben White’s effort.

But it seems that Postecoglou was far from impressed with the decision.

What Postecoglou was spotted doing after the VAR awarded Arsenal a penalty

Football.London reports that Postecoglou was spotted shaking his head after the VAR awarded Arsenal a penalty.

It’s noted the Aussie boss is usually not the type of manager to criticise referees or make a scene on the touchline.

But even he was surprised the officials ultimately came to the decision to award the Gunners a spot-kick.

The decision did seem slightly harsh on Romero as the defender had little time to react and pull his arm out of the way.

It’s easy to understand why Postecoglou was disappointed with the call, but you can also see why it was given as White’s effort was heading towards goal.

Nevertheless, Tottenham recovered well and answered back almost immediately through Son. Spurs may feel slightly hard done by after giving away a penalty and an own goal.

But in the end, a draw was probably a fair result and Spurs continued their promising start to life under Postecoglou.