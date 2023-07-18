What Ange Postecoglou did when Daniel Levy first arrived at Tottenham training in Australia

Ange Postecoglou was reportedly spotted laughing with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy after they arrived in Australia on Sunday.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet offering a behind-the-scenes look at Tottenham’s pre-season training camp.

Postecoglou has been putting his Tottenham players through their paces over the past couple of days and got a first look at his squad in action with a 3-2 loss against West Ham today.

The Aussie boss faces the task of trimming a bloated squad over the coming weeks and is expected to decide on several players’ futures during the pre-season tour of Asia.

Spurs have kicked off their pre-season in Perth and Daniel Levy was spotted laughing with Ange Postecoglou on their first day in Australia.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What Postecoglou did when Daniel Levy first arrived at Tottenham training

Football.London reports that Postecoglou approached Levy on the first day in Perth and gave him a ‘pat on his side’.

The outlet notes that the Tottenham boss then said something that left Levy laughing.

Postecoglou has clearly made a big impression during the early stages of his Tottenham rein and his relationship with Levy will be vital for the club moving forward.

Of course, the Spurs chairman hasn’t had much success with his managerial appointments over the past few seasons, with Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all having their tenures cut short.

But there is fresh hope at Spurs after the appointment of Postecoglou and he seems like the right fit for the club moving forward.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Whether the Aussie succeeds will be partly down to Levy, who will have to back the former Celtic man in the transfer market.

Spurs have got off to an encouraging start to the window by bringing in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon. But there is still plenty of work to be done.