'What an idiot': BBC pundit says one player 'absolutely killed' Tottenham last night











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Chris Sutton has been speaking about Cristiano Romero after his red card vs AC Milan.

Not for the first time, Romero has picked up a red card in a vital game for Tottenham, and he cost his team massively on Wednesday evening.

Romero’s red card forced Spurs to play with their backs against the wall while chasing a goal, and, ultimately, they were eliminated from the Champions League due to their lack of cutting edge.

Sutton hasn’t held back when criticising Romero, branding the Argentine an ‘idiot’ for his foolish red card against Milan.

Sutton goes in on Romero

The pundit gave his honest opinion on Romero.

“Touching on Romero though, what an idiot. He’s absolutely killed his team this evening. He always plays on the edge, the fact that he just has to show a bit of nous and a bit of discipline, he was so impetuous in wanting to get to the ball. He knows he’s on a yellow card and he knew that he was going to be sent off if he made a late challenge. That was stupid, the game was up then and after that all Spurs had was long balls up to Kane and Richarlison,” Sutton said.

He’s right

While it’s harsh to point the finger at any one player after a game like this, it’s hard to excuse Romero’s red card on Wednesday evening.

The South American just didn’t keep his head, and while it’s good to see him fighting for every ball, he needs to play a bit smarter when he’s on a booking.

Romero needs to be given a stern talking to by Antonio Conte after this game, and while he’s not suspended from domestic competition after this red card, it may be best for him to sit on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

