What Alex Zinchenko was spotted doing just before Leandro Trossard made his Arsenal debut on Sunday











Alex Zinchenko played a huge role in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday, a game which saw Leandro Trossard make his debut.

Things happened very quickly with the Trossard deal and it was hurried over the line so he could play against the Red Devils

The Belgian came off the bench to replace Gabriel Martinelli with eight minutes remaining, and helped the Gunners clinch that 3-2 win.

Zinchenko’s passionate reaction to the winner will likely have pleased Arsenal fans and he kept getting on the ball more and more in the second half.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Zinchenko geed up Trossard just before he came on

He is also a leader for Arsenal, bringing the experience of winning the title with Manchester City and relishing being a regular in north London.

Zinchenko was spotted giving Trossard an on-pitch pep talk just as he came onto the pitch, getting him ready for his debut.

Captain Martin Odegaard also clapped the announcement of Trossard’s name as he came on to experience wearing the famous red shirt for the first time.

Arsenal have a real team spirit this season, with everyone pulling in the same direction and leaders throughout the team.

They have been criticised in recent years, going back to Arsene Wenger’s reign, for not having enough strong characters in the squad.

That has all changed now, and Trossard will hope he can become an influential figure, looking to lift the Premier League title at the end of his first season in red and white.