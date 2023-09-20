What Alejo Veliz was spotted doing right after making his debut for Tottenham U21s last night

Alejo Veliz made his debut for Tottenham’s Under-21s side last night and was put through his paces after the match.

The 20-year-old completed a switch to Tottenham over the summer after impressing for Rosario Central in Argentina.

Veliz is yet to feature for the first team but was spotted with the squad at Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Argentine striker has been recovering from an injury after signing for Spurs last month. But Ange Postecoglou recently stated he’s ready to be involved from here on out.

Tottenham’s Under-21s thrashed Colchester United 5-0 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and Veliz came off the bench for the final 28 minutes of the game.

And Football.London reports that he was put through some individual training after the game.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Veliz was spotted doing right after making his debut for Tottenham’s U21s

The outlet claims that Veliz was put through his paces after 28 minutes of action against Colchester United.

Veliz was put through weighted drills before running up and down the pitch.

Veliz enjoyed some bright moments on his debut for Tottenham’s Under-21s side as his movement really caught the eye.

The Argentine youngster had a couple of opportunities to get amongst the goals, but his finishing was slightly rusty on the night.

That is to be expected after a spell on the sidelines but he’s shown he has a keen eye for goal after bagging 11 goals in 23 appearances for Rosario Central last season.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether or not Veliz gets an opportunity in the first team anytime soon.

Postecoglou boasts a wealth of attacking options, with Son Heung-min and Richarlison looking set to lead the line this season.

But it will be intriguing to see if Veliz gets an opportunity over the course of the campaign after showing plenty of promise on his Under-21s debut last night.