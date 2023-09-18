What Alejo Veliz was spotted doing right after Dejan Kulusevski’s winning goal for Tottenham on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Alejo Veliz was spotted going crazy after Dejan Kulusevski netted a last-gasp winner against Sheffield United on Saturday.

In a video posted on Spurs Play, the youngster can be spotted enjoying the celebrations as Tottenham secured a stunning comeback win.

Ange Postecoglou’s men looked set to fall to their first defeat of the campaign as they headed into stoppage time 1-0 down.

Gustavo Hamer’s effort in the 70th minute had given the Blades the lead against the run of play after a frustrating afternoon for Spurs.

But the introduction of Richarlison completely turned the game in Tottenham’s favour as the Brazilian netted a header in the 98th minute.

The 26-year-old then set up Kulusevski just two minutes later as the Swede produced an emphatic finish to secure all three points for Spurs.

And Tottenham’s new-boy Alejo Veliz certainly enjoyed Kulusevski’s late strike.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

What Alejo Veliz was spotted doing right after Dejan Kulusevski’s winning goal

As seen on Spurs Play, Veliz can be spotted screaming right after the goal went in.

The youngster then grabbed the advertising hoarding before shaking it back and forth.

The 19-year-old was joined by Bryan Gil as both players missed out on the matchday squad.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Veliz is yet to make a matchday squad for Tottenham after making the switch from Rosario Central over the summer.

The Argentine is currently settling in at Tottenham after a huge move for him during the early stages of his career.

The youngster has been nursing an injury after making the move but Ange Postecoglou confirmed he’s available for selection from here on out.

Of course, Spurs boast a wealth of options up front and it remains to be seen whether or not Veliz is ready to feature straight away.