What Alan Shearer has already said about Raphinha amid Newcastle links











Newcastle United have been linked with a summer swoop for Barcelona’s Raphinha.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Magpies have made the Brazilian one of their top targets.

Newcastle have exceeded expectations this season and remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Better still, the Magpies’ ceiling is extremely high, thanks to the financial muscle of their owners.

At the same time, Newcastle have been building steadily instead of splashing out on marquee signings.

Now, the Magpies may find themselves with the opportunity to land a top player whose availability and experience fit the bill.

Raphinha plied his trade for Leeds United up until last summer, where Alan Shearer sung his praises a few times.

In April 2021, as Leeds beat Sheffield United, Shearer said on Amazon Prime (3/4/21, 5:09pm): “He is very good on the ball.

“What impressed me also was his work rate, his ability to get back and help out, do his bit defensively as well.”

‘Leap in quality’

In 2022, Raphinha swapped Leeds for Barcelona in a £67million deal.

The 26-year-old initially struggled to adapt to life at the La Liga giants.

Xavi was playing him out of position and found renewed competition from Ousmane Dembele.

Raphinha seems to have now settled at Barca and has made a positive impact at the club.

He has registered seven goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Nonetheless, Sport claim the change of system put in place by the Barcelona manager is one Raphinha ‘does not like’.

They add that Newcastle have ‘Raphinha as one of the main goals’ for next summer.

This would give the Magpies a ‘leap in quality’, added the report.

Statement of intent but easier said than done

Newcastle would send out a huge statement of intent if they could bring Raphinha to Tyneside.

He proved to be an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Leeds, playing a pivotal role in keeping them up last season.

Raphinha clearly wants to be a success at Barcelona. But if Newcastle go all out, could they convince him to return to the Premier League?