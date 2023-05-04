'What about him?': Pundit now suggests Arsenal sign 31-year-old English centre-back this summer











Adrian Clarke has suggested Lewis Dunk as a potential signing for Arsenal this summer.

The pundit was discussing the Gunners’ transfer plans on The Athletic Football Podcast, and he named Dunk as a player he really wouldn’t mind seeing at the Emirates.

Indeed, Clarke says that Dunk is a decent enough option for Arsenal, stating that he’s a defender who is able to pass out from the back brilliantly.

Sign Dunk

Clarke told the Gunners to go after the 31-year-old.

“As a centre-half, I’m just going to throw some names out here, the first ones that come to my head. What about Lewis Dunk? Someone like that someone who can pass out from the back brilliantly, then there’s Ivan Toney and we know about the midfield interest in Rice and Caicedo, those are the type of player I would go for if it were me,” Clarke said.

Won’t get him

While Arsenal have been able to bully Brighton into selling the likes of Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard in recent years, we can’t see them having the same sort of luck with Dunk.

As a homegrown, one-club man club captain entering the final stretch of his career, it’s hard to see the centre-half leaving the Amex for any club at this point, especially with Brighton on such an upwards trajectory.

There’s a real chance that Dunk could lead the club that he’s dedicated his entire career to towards some silverware or into Europe, and he’s not going to give that up so that he can head to Arsenal and sit on the bench behind William Saliba.

Dunk is a fantastic player who is good enough for a team like Arsenal, but the logistics of this transfer make it a tough one to envisage happening.

