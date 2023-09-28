‘What a work-rate’: Jurgen Klopp stunned by 20-year-old Liverpool player last night

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on plenty of his players last night, including young Harvey Elliott.

The Reds took on Championship side Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Foxes took the lead, but Klopp’s men came from behind to win 3-1.

Elliott had a good game.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool star Harvey Elliott’s work rate

Liverpool were always expected to go in with a much-changed XI last night, and Jurgen Klopp did exactly that.

The German gave opportunities to plenty of players who don’t normally start games, and young Harvey Elliott was one of them, starting for only the second time this season.

The 20-year-old had 80 touches of the ball and completed 52 of his 62 attempted passes, maintaining a decent passing accuracy of 84 per cent (SofaScore).

What was more impressive to Klopp, however, was Elliott’s work rate. The youngster worked tirelessly from the first minute until the last, and his boss was really happy with him.

After the game, Klopp named and praised almost every one of his players. Elliott was one of them and his work rate was highlighted.

Speaking about the goals his side scored, Klopp said, as per Liverpool’s official website: “Top goals, absolutely top goals. But I think the goals we didn’t score were pretty beautiful as well, just didn’t go in – like the last of Harvey, I have no clue who blocked that.”

Further praising Elliott, Klopp added: “Harvey, what a work-rate!”

TBR View:

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is a fantastic talent.

Yes, some of his performances can be infuriating at times, but fans need to remember that he is still 20 years old, and there’s no doubt that he will get better and better in the coming seasons.

Elliott’s performance last night was definitely not flawless, but he worked hard. That is a big positive, and Klopp certainly seems happy.

Liverpool take on Tottenham next and it will be interesting to see if Elliott will play some part in the game.