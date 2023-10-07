‘What a season’: Graham Roberts hails Tottenham star with ‘huge responsibility’

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has praised Spurs defender Cristian Romero for the amazing season he’s had so far.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham went top of the Premier League table on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 win at Luton.

Micky van de Ven scored the winner and he, alongside Romero, helped Spurs keep their third clean sheet of the season.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

According to football.london‘s Alasdair Gold, the Argentina international delivered “perhaps his best performance in a Tottenham shirt.

“Made a couple of good early interceptions in the Spurs box to stop Luton scoring against the early tide and then continued to dominate the backline, leaving Vicario with little to do.

“Made a late block that he and the Spurs players celebrated like a goal.”

Roberts took to X to praise a number of Tottenham stars for their efforts against Luton and throughout the season.

Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Van de Ven and James Maddison were all lauded for the “huge win”.

Then, Romero got his own tweet, Roberts praising how he’s fared so far this term after “taking on huge responsibility”.

Our view

Romero always looked a cut above at Spurs, though even he had his struggles last season as the team continually underperformed and frustration often got the better of him.

Now, with the team playing much better under Ange Postecoglou and strengthened by top signings, we’re finally seeing the best from Romero, playing in a team that’s now actually at his level.

So here we are, Tottenham top of the table until Sunday evening at least, yet to lose in the Premier League this season and, crucially, looking much better in pretty much every characteristic and metric.