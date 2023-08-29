Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has a reputation for striking gold in the transfer market.

Indeed, it has only taken him one window to stamp his mark on Spurs, both in training and in the transfer window.

Most of Postecoglou’s signings for Tottenham so far this summer have hit the ground running in North London.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

James Maddison has been particularly impressive for Spurs. In three Premier League games, he has registered one goal and two assists.

The Tottenham summer signing provided two assists to help the Lilywhites record a draw against Brentford in the season opener.

And last weekend, Maddison opened the scoring against Bournemouth on the way to a 2-0 win on the south coast.

His efforts prompted Alan Shearer to name the Tottenham ace in his latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Premier League legend thinks the England international has gone up to a new level by getting Harry Kane’s shirt number.

“Having Harry Kane’s old No 10 shirt is taking him to a new level,” Shearer wrote on the Premier League website. “What a player!”

Our view

Postecoglou has certainly made a name for himself in terms of unearthing gems who then become established top-level players.

Obviously everyone know what they were getting in Maddison. He has long been one of the Premier League’s standout players.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Even last season, when Leicester struggled and were ultimately relegated, Maddison emerged with plenty of credit.

That said, Postecoglou’s style and coaching is working wonders to take Maddison – and indeed, all the Spurs players – to a new level.