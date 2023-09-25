‘What a player’: Oleksandr Zinchenko lauds one Arsenal teammate on Instagram despite ‘painful’ derby display

Oleksandr Zinchenko was amongst those to laud Jorginho on social media after the midfielder responded to his mistake which cost Arsenal the win in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Jorginho took to Instagram to pay tribute to all of those around him for the way they reacted to his error which allowed Son Heung-min to equalise in the second-half to make the score 2-2.

It was a day of mixed emotions for Arsenal fans. Obviously, they will be disappointed that they did not win. But the way Tottenham did attack meant that there was always a chance that the visitors may be the ones to snatch the winner.

Zinchenko lauds Jorginho after Arsenal draw the derby

Arsenal went 2-1 up during the second-half, with Bukayo Saka scoring from the penalty spot. However, the lead did not last long at all.

Jorginho spent too long on the ball and was caught in possession by James Maddison. Maddison was able to run through and set up Son for the equaliser.

It was a really poor error from the Italy international, who has largely been an excellent signing for the Gunners.

Jorginho has now taken to Instagram to comment on the mistake and thank many around him for picking him up. And there was a lot of love from his Arsenal teammates in reply…

Of course, a draw does not mean a great deal at this stage of the season. But it already does feel as though only perfection is going to stop Manchester City in the title race.

Arsenal are already four points off the summit. They have not yet found their top gear. But Manchester City’s start means that the Gunners may not get the opportunity to take their time.

That will make Jorginho’s error particularly difficult to deal with. But at the very least, it was not a mistake which led to Arsenal losing.