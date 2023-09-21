‘What a player’: Martin Odegaard stunned by £150,000-a-week Arsenal man

Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign in style last night, and Martin Odegaard seems really impressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko’s performance.

Gunners supporters finally got to witness their side in action in Europe’s most prestigious club competition last night. They battered PSV Eindhoven 4-0, and every single player had a good game.

Odegaard has raved about Zinchenko now.

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard impressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta named a very strong Arsenal line-up last night.

Martin Odegaard, as expected, led the side, while Oleksandr Zinchenko started in his usual inverted left-back position.

The Norwegian was absolutely outstanding yesterday. He was named the Man of the Match for his performance, and he arguably scored the goal of the night as well – a terrific long-range strike.

Zinchenko quietly had a good game too. He did what he had to do really well, and even though he hasn’t got on the headlines, he deserves praise for his display.

Odegaard certainly seems impressed by the £150,000-a-week (Spotrac) Ukrainian.

Replying to his Instagram post today, the Arsenal skipper wrote: “What a player!”

TBR View:

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are so good.

Yes, Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice get all the plaudits, but Zinchenko’s positioning and intelligence on the pitch is so integral to this Gunners side.

Arsenal certainly missed him when he was injured at the start of the season, but now that he’s back and performing at his usual level, they look fantastic.

Mikel Arteta’s side take on Tottenham next in the North London derby, and Zinchenko is almost guaranteed to start.