‘What a player’: Jamie O’Hara issues James Maddison verdict after Tottenham v Bournemouth

Tottenham bundled their way past Bournemouth this afternoon to continue their fine start to life under Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss looked on as his side cruised to the win against the Cherries, as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski got the goals required to do the job.

Of course, the signing of Maddison looks to be a masterstroke by the club. Indeed, other Premier League outfits will be looking on and wondering why they didn’t try and get him in as well.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Maddison is currently looking like a superstar, much to the delight of former Spurs midfielder and current TalkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara.

And O’Hara, never one to hold his opinion back on social media, took to his X account to claim he is being proven right over his prediction on Maddison.

Certainly, Maddison has made a fine start to life in the Premier League with Tottenham. Finally, it does seem like Spurs have replaced Christian Eriksen from years back.

Maddison looks the real deal

Every so often, a player signs for a team and they just instantly look like they have been there forever.

James Maddison very much looks that way with Tottenham at the moment. His early performances have been brilliant and as O’Hara says, he could be the signing of the summer.

Tottenham did brilliantly well really to get this deal over the line when so many others will have been keen.

Come the end of the season, if Spurs do make the top four, then James Maddison will no doubt have been a key reason for that success.