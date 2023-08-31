Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison heaped praise on Yves Bissouma on Instagram while wishing him a happy birthday.

The Mali international joined Spurs from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for £25 million (BBC). He didn’t have a great debut campaign, but he has been unbelievable this season.

Maddison is clearly a big fan.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

James Maddison sends message to Yves Bissouma on his birthday

James Maddison has only been at Tottenham for a couple of months, but he already seems to have a great relationship with everyone at the club.

The Englishman has settled in very well, and his performances have been fantastic so far.

One player who has arguably had a better season than Maddison is Yves Bissouma. The midfielder has been unbelievable this term, and he almost feels like a new signing for Spurs.

He is now loved by Tottenham supporters, much more than he was last season, and it looks like Maddison is a big fan of him as well.

As Bissouma turned 27 yesterday, Maddison sent him a message on his Instagram Story.

He wrote: “Happy birthday brother! What a player! Top, top level. Enjoy mate.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham have had a great start to the season.

Yes, the last two days have been a bit dull following their Carabao Cup exit, but they look unrecognisable compared to last season, and that is a huge positive.

Bissouma’s performances have been incredible. He finally looks like the player he once was at Brighton, and there’s every chance he’ll become even better at Spurs.

Tottenham have a tricky away trip to Burnley coming up. It won’t be an easy game, but if Bissouma continues his good form, Postecoglou’s men should be able to pick up another three points.