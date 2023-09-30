‘What a player’: Jack Wilshere amazed by 26-year-old Arsenal star in training

Jack Wilshere was spotted at London Colney alongside Arsenal’s senior players yesterday, and it looks like he was really impressed with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Mikel Arteta was putting his players through the paces ahead of the game against Bournemouth. Arsenal will want to bounce back after their draw against Tottenham last weekend, and Wilshere may have given some players a few tips.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere amazed by Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko

Jack Wilshere is the U18s boss at Arsenal now.

The midfielder was one of the finest talents England ever produced back in the day, but injuries completely ruined his career.

Now, he is helping Arsenal’s youngsters develop and fulfil their potential, and he has been doing a pretty good job in North London.

Yesterday, Wilshere was spotted with Arsenal’s senior players at London Colney. Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a picture of the two together with the caption: “Magician”.

Wilshere reposted that on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Football 🧠 What a player!”

Injuries ruined his career

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere was one of Hale End’s finest-ever graduates.

The Englishman made his senior debut when he was just 16 years old and he developed incredibly well under the guidance of the great Arsene Wenger.

However, injuries constantly hampered his career and it got to the point where no club really trusted him enough to sign him.

Wilshere announced his retirement last year and he has since been coaching at Arsenal. His experiences will certainly benefit all the youngsters coming through the ranks at Hale End.