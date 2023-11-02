‘What a player’: Bruno Guimaraes amazed by 29-year-old Newcastle player vs Man United last night

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron starred against Manchester United last night, and Bruno Guimaraes is blown away by his performance.

The Magpies picked up a memorable win at Old Trafford yesterday, smashing three past Erik ten Hag‘s men to knock them out of the Carabao Cup. Almiron was one of the stars of the show.

Bruno Guimaraes impressed by Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron was actually on the bench at the start of Newcastle‘s game against Manchester United last night, but that changed very quickly.

Matt Targett suffered an injury in the opening moments of the game, and Eddie Howe was left with no choice but to replace the left-back, who actually started in midfield last night.

The Newcastle United boss turned to Almiron, and the 29-year-old Paraguayan had an amazing game.

He opened the scoring in the 28th minute and set Newcastle on their way to what was truly a memorable win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After the game, Almiron took to Instagram to celebrate his goal and the win.

An impressed Bruno Guimaraes replied: “What a player!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Newcastle’s Almiron is becoming a big-game player

Remember when Miguel Almiron first joined Newcastle United and just couldn’t score a goal? That feels like a decade ago now.

The Paraguay international has been incredible for the Magpies over the last year or so. He suits Eddie Howe’s system perfectly, and he has been delivering the goods.

Almiron has four goals to his name so far this season. Two of those have come against huge clubs – Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Manchester United last night.

If he can continue to perform in the same way against the big sides, Newcastle could achieve something really special this season.