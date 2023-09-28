‘What a performance’: Pundit so impressed by 25-year-old Arsenal player after display against Brentford

Kevin Campbell has taken to social media to laud Aaron Ramsdale after the goalkeeper produced a superb display on his return to the Arsenal side, as they knocked Brentford out of the Carabao Cup.

Campbell posted on X after the Gunners secured a 1-0 win, with Reiss Nelson scoring the only goal as Mikel Arteta’s men booked their spot in the fourth round.

Aaron Ramsdale came back in for Arsenal after losing his spot to David Raya for the previous three games. Ramsdale had arguably done little wrong before the Spaniard came in. So it should come as little surprise that he was able to stake a claim to keep his spot ahead of this weekend’s clash with Bournemouth.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ramsdale obviously kept a clean sheet. But he also made a couple of outstanding saves, including one outrageous stop to deny Yoane Wissa.

Campbell lauds Ramsdale after Arsenal win

He somehow managed to get across and tip the ball onto the post. Unsurprisingly, he immediately turned to the Brentford fans to celebrate having taken some flak throughout the evening.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Kevin Campbell praised the 25-year-old on X following his performance. He posted after the game: ‘Respect to Aaron Ramsdale tonight what a performance and a great save too! What a Great Mentality’.

The save from Wissa was definitely one to rival David Raya’s amazing stop to deny Brennan Johnson in the North London derby. Both were absolutely world-class, but some will suggest that Ramsdale’s save was actually better due to the quality of the strike from the Brentford forward.

This may be exactly what Mikel Arteta was hoping for. It was always a gamble to sign Raya to rival Ramsdale. And the amount of outside talk about the pair will not please the Arsenal boss.

But the performances on the pitch suggest that he may have produced a masterstroke.

It is still very early stages. It is hard to imagine that it will not become tiresome for at least one of the goalkeepers at some stage.

But Ramsdale’s response to Raya going into the team could have hardly been better.