What £42m Tottenham player has just said will stun Spurs fans, he’s completely transformed

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero’s recent comments during the international break show he’s been completely transformed under Ange Postecoglou.

Romero has been Tottenham’s standout defender since joining from Atalanta for a fee worth £42 million back in 2021. The 25-year-old endured a difficult campaign last time out and often cut a frustrated figure in a tumultuous season under Antonio Conte.

He’s rediscovered his best form under Ange Postecoglou though and formed a promising partnership with summer signing Micky van de Ven.

But Romero has received criticism in the past as some have claimed he’s prioritised Argentina over Tottenham.

Indeed, The Guardian reported back in September 2021 Romero and Giovani Lo Celso went against Tottenham’s wishes and travelled to play for Argentina during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The defender also faced criticism over his injury absence just before last year’s World Cup and his former boss Antonio Conte jumped to his defence and claimed the defender would ‘play on one leg’.

Now, if there was any ever doubt beforehand, it seems that Romero is taking his role at Tottenham just as seriously as his international commitments.

What Romero has said will stun Tottenham fans

Romero was forced off injured during Argentina’s win over Peru on Wednesday and the defender told Argentinian outlet La Voz that his right ankle ‘had swollen too much’.

The Spurs vice-captain revealed that he withdrew himself from the game as he had one eye on Tottenham’s clash against Fulham on Monday evening.

“That’s why I decided to go out at halftime, since we also have an important home match with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday against Fulham,” he said.

“But this is a team of animals and anyone who enters is sure to break it.”

There has since been positive news on Romero’s knock as The Evening Standard claims there is ‘no serious concern’ from Spurs over the injury.

But Romero’s comments show just how committed he is to the current project under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be delighted to hear Romero taking responsibility for his fitness and the defender has taken to his new role as vice-captain brilliantly.

It’s fair to say that many Tottenham fans have questioned Romero’s commitment to the club in the past as he’s come under fire for seemingly putting his country before Spurs.

But his recent comments will surely squash any concerns Tottenham fans may have had and that is down to his commitment to the project at Spurs.