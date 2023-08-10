‘We’ve not seen that from Raya’: Ferdinand says Arsenal ace Ramsdale has a ‘big’ quality which Raya doesn’t

Arsenal look like they will have two top goalkeepers next season and pundit Anton Ferdinand believes Aaron Ramsdale has a top quality which we have not seen from David Raya.

Arsenal mean business this summer transfer window. They have already signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

Now, reports are suggesting that they will sign goalkeeper David Raya as well. This is a surprise but shows the mentality of the club right now.

They want to make sure they have great squad depth and can compete for the Premier League title with Manchester City next season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Anton Ferdinand on Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking on the FIVES podcast, Host Flex brought up the transfer of David Raya to Arsenal and he said how it could look like manager Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Ramsdale and may prefer Raya. This was something that Ferdinand was not happy to hear.

He interjected and said: “That’s disrespectful. Disrespectful that is.” The conversation moved on and then discussed the impact Raya joining has on Ramsdale and who is the better player.

Ferdinand said: “Ramsdale’s a big personality in that dressing room. When you watch Ramsdale, he plays in between the lines by the way. He will get the ball on the edge of his box, put his studs on it, have a scan and play between the lines.

Do you know what Ramsdale has shown which Raya hasn’t shown. It’s the difference playing in a team who are a top four team to a team that are mid-table. There’s long periods a game where goalkeepers don’t have to make saves. Ramsdale has shown that he’s got the concentration to not be involved in the game and go bang, I’m going to save something that is going to make us win the game. We’ve not seen that from Raya. That’s a big thing.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Both goalkeepers are no doubt great talents. It is huge that the Gunners will be able to have both next season at the club all goes to plan.

You can see why Ferdinand has staked his case for Raya, but no doubt we will get a proper look into how good the two really are over the course of next season.