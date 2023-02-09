Weston McKennie now breaks silence on Leeds sacking Jesse Marsch just days after he signed











Weston McKennie has now broken his silence on Leeds United sacking Jesse Marsch just days after he signed for the club.

Leeds snapped up the 24-year-old just a day before the January window closed as he made the switch on a loan deal from Juventus.

McKennie impressed at the World Cup for the USMNT alongside Tyler Adams and he was handed his first start for the Whites against Manchester United last night.

But it’s been an eventful first week at the club for the midfielder after Marsch was relieved of his duties on Monday afternoon.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leeds backed the American boss last month by bringing in McKennie, Maximilian Wober and Georginio Rutter, but he was only given one game after the window closed.

Now, McKennie has shared his thoughts on Leeds dismissing Marsch just days after he agreed to join the club.

McKennie breaks silence on Marsch sacking

Speaking to Stadium Astro after Leeds picked up a point at Old Trafford last night, McKennie was asked about Marsch getting the sack.

“I think for me, it was probably the quickest manager change that I’ve had. But obviously as a football player and moving away from home at an early stage and the stuff that I went through in my life, it’s something that’s not new,” he responded.

“I was ready for it and obviously I know my game and how I can play under any manager and hopefully moving forward we’ll find someone that fits as well.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

McKennie would have undoubtedly been looking forward to working under his compatriot in Marsch, as well as playing alongside the likes of Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

But the midfielder doesn’t seem too fazed about the sudden change in the dugout and he will be delighted after being handed his first start in a Leeds shirt last night.

The Whites battled away to a 2-2 draw against the Red Devils and will be disappointed to have not picked up all three points after going 2-0 up.

McKennie got an important 90 minutes under his belt in Manchester and after finding game time hard to come by in Turin, he will be looking forward to featuring more regularly at Elland Road.

