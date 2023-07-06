West Ham’s talks to sign ‘unbelievable’ 13-goal star ahead of PL rivals are now advancing

West Ham United are continuing to push to sign Harvey Barnes this summer, with talks to sign the Leicester City star advancing.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Hammers are looking to use the Declan Rice money to strengthen their ranks ahead of their Europa League return next year.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

And it seems that Harvey Barnes is one of the key names on their wishlist. According to a report from 90min, West Ham are battling with Newcastle and Aston Villa for the England international.

West Ham talks to sign Harvey Barnes advancing

And it would appear that West Ham are in a strong position. 90min claims that the Hammers’ talks to potentially sign the 25-year-old this summer are advancing.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barnes would be a brilliant signing for David Moyes’ side. Obviously, he will be devastated that the Foxes were relegated from the top-flight last year. However, Barnes did more than almost anyone to keep the club in the Premier League.

The winger ended the campaign with 13 goals in the Premier League. That is actually more than double what any single West Ham player managed in the league.

Leicester’s relegation also potentially opens the door for a possible bargain. Barnes is a player Jurgen Klopp has previously described as ‘unbelievable‘.

It is going to be a pivotal summer for the Irons. The fee Rice is set to leave for arguably actually opens the door for the club to move forward if the money is spent wisely.

Barnes is proven in the Premier League and should be at the peak of his powers. So it should be incredibly encouraging to supporters that West Ham appear to be well-placed to now win the race to secure his signature.