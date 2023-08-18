New West Ham signing Edson Alvarez has named Manchester United star Antony as the best player he has ever played with.

The Irons signed the Mexican midfielder this month for £35 million (BBC). He was brilliant for Ajax over the last few years, and he will be hoping to have a huge impact in the Premier League as well now.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham’s Edson Alvarez says Antony is the best player he has ever played with

Like West Ham‘s new signing Edson Alvarez, Antony was a phenomenal player at Ajax during his time there.

The Brazilian, now 23, spent two years in Amsterdam under Erik ten Hag and played 84 times for the club. He managed 46 direct goal contributions in that period and earned himself a huge move to Manchester United last summer.

Antony is yet to set the Premier League on fire, but everyone who watched him at Ajax knows he has the potential to become a huge star for Manchester United.

Ten Hag clearly believes in him, and Alvarez’s claim now should fill Manchester United fans with more confidence this season.

When asked to name the best player he has ever played with, the Mexican told West Ham’s media team: “(I’ve played with) many good players, but (I would say) Antony!”

TBR View:

The transition from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is not easy, the English game is on a whole different level.

Antony started off magnificently well last season, but the pace and intensity of the Premier League caught up with him, and he really struggled.

West Ham fans will be hoping Alvarez will have a much different campaign. The Mexican is far more experienced than Antony, and he has a manager who knows the Premier League well too.

That should help him, but only time will tell if he can really fill Declan Rice’s shoes at the London Stadium.