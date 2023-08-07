West Ham United are prepared to match any bid for Kieran Tierney this summer, with David Moyes making the Arsenal star one of his top targets for the remaining weeks of the window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which claims that the Scotland international is seen as a potential replacement for Aaron Cresswell.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Kieran Tierney is surely going to be one of the players to watch in the final weeks before the transfer deadline. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he looks to have potentially fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates, with Jurrien Timber starting at left-back in the Community Shield.

West Ham make Kieran Tierney a top target

Tierney would surely be forgiven for wanting to move on. But it would appear that heading to the London Stadium is not something which appeals to the former Celtic star.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Football Transfers reports that Tierney is not currently interested in joining West Ham. But the Hammers have earmarked the defender as a top target.

In fact, West Ham are ready to match any bids which arrive for Tierney at this stage of the summer.

Obviously, West Ham may be powerless if they cannot convince Tierney to join them. But much can change in the final weeks of the window. And if Arsenal make it clear that he is not going to play regularly this season, he will surely want to seriously consider his options.

Tierney would unquestionably be a fantastic replacement for Cresswell. He has had his injury issues. But he can be ‘magnificent‘ when bursting down the touchline and putting crosses in.

If Arsenal let him go, it is not because he is not a good player. Tierney is simply not suited to the inverted full-back role that both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Timber can clearly play.

West Ham clearly have work to do. But it could be an attractive move if Tierney ultimately decides the time is right to leave Arsenal.