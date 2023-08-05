West Ham want to replace Scamacca with £8.5m ace also wanted by Mourinho

Reports are suggesting that West Ham will lose one of their strikers this season but it looks like they have already found a potential replacement.

West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca will reportedly be heading back to Italy, so manager David Moyes needs to find a replacement.

This has seen new reports from CMW link West Ham with M’Bala Nzola. The report goes on to say that they see him as a replacement for Scamacca.

Apparently West Ham are ‘working hard’ to try and bring the Spezia forward to London this summer. The report goes on to say that Nzola’s agents have ‘excellent relations’ with West Ham.

In June, Calciomercato reported that the striker, who’s also on the radar of Roma boss Jose Mourinho, has a price tag of just €10m (£8.5m).

West Ham want Nzola

Scamacca was a transfer that massively failed at the Hammers.

It is definitely sad because he no doubt has a lot of talent. The 24 year-old just struggled with the physicality of the Premier League. The Italian managed eight goals, but only three in the division.

Nzola is 26 year-old and has been enjoying life in the Serie A. The player, who earns around £575k-a-year, and £11k-a-week, managed 13 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A last season.

With his club Spezia relegated last season, it looks like he is on the search for top-flight football. It does make sense as he is clearly a top-flight player.

The Angolan international would be a good option for West Ham, but they would definitely need more attacking additions alongside him.

Interestingly, Nzola is a player that West Ham know well. Reports back in 2020 claimed that the Hammers were keen on signing him in 2020 and also shared that they made contact with Spezia at the time.

It will be interesting that they have been scouting him for a while. If West Ham do sign Nzola and he manages to succeed, they will massively regret going for Scamacca last summer.