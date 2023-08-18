West Ham want defender with ‘bodybuilder’s physique’, he’s available for only £8m

West Ham are one of four clubs who have an interest in Federico Baschirotto this summer as they look to bolster their squad.

According to The Sun, West Ham have been ‘monitoring his displays and situation’ over the last few months.

They are keen to strengthen their defence and see the centre-back as a potential option. More so, he is apparently available for only £8million.

Fulham are apparently also keen, whilst Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are currently leading the case for the player.

Federico Baschirotto a target for West Ham

The Serie A defender currently plays for Lecce and has been impressing in Italy for quite some time. he is 26 years-old and looks to be close to hitting his prime.

In his 39 appearances, the Italian defender has also been somewhat of an attacking threat by scoring three goals.

Baschirotto is very physical and has been described as a player with a ‘bodybuilder’s physique‘. Such a player seems perfect for a David Moyes side.

More so, they have had issues at the back with Kurt Zouma. The centre-back has many injury issues to strength in depth in defence is key.

With him also available for just £8million, it seems like the Italian would be a very clever signing for the Hammers, who are also dealing with the Europa League this season.

They need strength in depth. Last season in Europe saw them struggle in the Premier League and they want to be competing well in both competitions.