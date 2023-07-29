West Ham United are currently looking to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

On Friday, they reportedly tried their luck with a bid for Harry Maguire, but were knocked back.

West Ham apparently made a £20million offer, but Manchester United are looking for more, as per The Guardian.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Maguire has split opinion over the past few years, but he’s still a top defender who could do with a change of scenery.

That said, West Ham are apparently eyeing another defender, who could be a better shout than Maguire.

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, the Hammers are one of several clubs in pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham have reportedly enquired with Nice over the 23-year-old, one of the top defenders in Ligue 1.

As well as the Hammers, the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Napoli and PSG are apparently in pursuit of Todibo.

The Frenchman reportedly has a price tag of €40-50million (£35-42million), which is not particularly exorbitant.

‘Developing defensive acumen’

At just 23, Todibo is seven years younger than Maguire, and has a very high ceiling in which he could become a star.

As per Get Football News France, he ‘offers calmness, skill, a wide range of passing, physicality and efficient defending.’

They also hailed Todibo’s ‘graceful passing, a supreme ability to breeze past pressing forwards and a developing defensive acumen’ when he burst onto the scene with Toulouse at 18.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

His style of play has been likened to that of another Manchester United defender, namely Raphael Varane.

Admittedly, Todibo doesn’t seem in any rush to leave Nice, who in turn don’t particularly want to sell up.

Nevertheless, West Ham may as well try, as they’d be getting themselves one of the best young defenders around.