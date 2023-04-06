West Ham vs Newcastle: Declan Rice shares what was said in the dressing room at half-time last night











West Ham United captain Declan Rice has shared what he and his teammates were saying in the dressing room at half-time, following a disappointing defeat at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were the architects of their own downfall on Wednesday night as they fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

David Moyes’ men could have taken the lead inside the opening minutes of the game as Luca Paqueta rattled the woodwork after some good work from Jarrod Bowen down the right-hand side.

But it all went downhill from there as Newcastle bagged two goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

West Ham did pull one back before half-time and Declan Rice has shared that the players had real belief that they could get back into the game.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Rice shares what was said in West Ham’s dressing room

Speaking to West Ham’s official website, Rice reflected on what was a disappointing second-half display.

“You sensed us getting back in the game, the first goal killed us and the second was really tough to take,” the Hammers skipper said.

“But then you sensed that in the stadium. Someone wins a tackle, a header, and it gets the fans up. We really got on top them.

“There were a couple of other chances we had. Free kick from Lucas, Pope made a great save. We scored the corner.

“And there was a real belief at half time, we were pushing each other, really pushing and saying ‘let’s go out there boys, give it everything’ and we couldn’t quite do that.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Of course, Newcastle went on to score three in the second period and pick up an emphatic 5-1 win in east London.

West Ham’s defending was poor on the night and they gifted the Magpies two goals in the second-half, due to mistakes from both Nayef Aguerd and Lukasz Fabianski.

Moyes will be frustrated with the two goals they conceded in the first-half too. Callum Wilson found himself with plenty of space in the box to head home the opener, before West Ham were completely undone by one pass through the middle of their defence for Joelinton’s first of the game.

After picking up a huge win over Southampton on Sunday, the pressure will be firmly back on Moyes’ shoulders as he bids to keep West Ham in the Premier League this season.

Show all