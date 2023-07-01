West Ham United are stepping up their activity in the transfer market after expressing an interest in Tijjani Reijnders but they will face a big catch to sign the AZ Alkmaar ace.

That is according to Sport Italia, which reports that West Ham have just joined AC Milan with an interest in Reijnders. The 24-year-old has long appeared on the Rossoneri’s shopping list in the summer sales. But the Hammers have moved to scupper the Serie A squad’s swoop.

AC Milan have now been testing the ground to tempt Reijnders to move to San Siro for some time. But he has a host of alternative options on the table, with West Ham the latest team to enter the race. Yet the Irons are not the only Premier League outfit to admire the Dutchman.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Reijnders has convinced West Ham to target his transfer

Premier League sides present the biggest threat for AC Milan. West Ham are the Rossoneri’s main threat, as well, after expressing an interest in a transfer from AZ Alkmaar for Reijnders. The Hammers have launched an in-depth poll to understand the midfielder’s view on a deal.

Reijnders has convinced West Ham boss David Moyes of his worth after an influential season in 2022/23. The former Netherlands U20 midfielder offered 12 assists and seven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions. He also started in all 54 and played 4,843 of 4,860 minutes.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

How much do AZ Alkmaar want to sell the AC Milan target?

AZ Alkmaar are in a strong position to fend off any interest that AC Milan and now West Ham show in Reijnders’ transfer. He signed a new contract at the AFAS Stadion in January, to lock him down until June 2027. While the 2022/23 campaign was also his most creative term yet.

But AZ Alkmaar will not demand vastly excessive sums to sell Reijnders. Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that the Eredivisie side values him at €18-20m (£15.5-17m). It also noted that AZ Alkmaar and AC Milan still need to hold real discussions for Reijnders’ transfer.

West Ham’s main problem, however, is not AZ Alkmaar’s asking price for Reijnders’ transfer. Instead, the Irons’ main issue is that Gazzetta dello Sport also noted this week that Reijnders has made it clear that he is only interested in joining AC Milan, despite interest from England.