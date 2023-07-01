West Ham United may now face a fight to keep hold of Michail Antonio this summer as Turkish giants Galatasaray are considering the striker’s transfer to the Super Lig side.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which reports that Galatasaray have begun to explore the transfer of Antonio. Cimbom are aware that the 33-year-old only has a year remaining on his contract at London Stadium. But West Ham hold an option to extend his terms to June 2025.

Galatasaray sense the forward’s contractual situation can create an avenue to end his eight-year association with West Ham, though. The Hammers paid Nottingham Forest £7m to sign the London-born attacker in September 2015. He has since become a Jamaica international.

Galatasaray are targeting a key member of West Ham’s squad

Antonio, who Gary Neville has called ‘absolutely brilliant’, has played 276 times for West Ham since his transfer in 2015. He has also offered the east London outfit 75 goals and 43 assists across all competitions. Of his efforts, Antonio scored 14 and assisted five during 2022/23.

Irons boss David Moyes fielded Antonio 48 times during 22/23 having ultimately needed the striker to remain the first-choice. Gianluca Scamacca briefly ousted Antonio as the number-one striker. But the £30.5m, rising to £35.5m, Italian would then suffer a number of injuries.

The Hammers also signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa in January for £12m, plus £3m in add-ons. Yet the 30-year-old would only start eight of his 22 games at London Stadium for three goals. So, Galatasaray could now target the transfer of a key West Ham player with Antonio.

Michail Antonio is considering pushing for a summer transfer

Antonio could also make West Ham’s potential fight to retain the Galatasaray target a much harder ordeal in the summer transfer window, as well. The Guardian reported this June that the forward could yet push for a move away from London Stadium if the right deal appears.

Moyes, then, may have to decide if West Ham can cope without Antonio and continue with just Ings and Scamacca. The £85,000-a-week striker was the Hammers’ top goalscorer over 22/23 with his 14. Just Said Benrahma (6) and Jarrod Bowen (6) had more in the league (5).