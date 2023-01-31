West Ham transfer news: David Moyes convinced Michail Antonio shouldn't be sold











West Ham United manager David Moyes is convinced that the club shouldn’t be selling Michail Antonio today.

Moyes was speaking, via Football London, after the Hammers FA Cup victory over Derby County last night.

Antonio started the game and scored West Ham’s second goal just after the half-time break.

The 32-year-old forward headed in Jarrod Bowen’s deflected cross to secure West Ham’s place in the next round.

It’s been a tough season for Antonio, who hasn’t been in the best form.

He now also has to compete for minutes with new signing Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian was signed for a big fee, and was brought in to replace Antonio in the long-run.

However, Moyes wants to keep Antonio at West Ham, but admits every player has his price.

The £7m forward has attracted interest from other Premier League sides, but the Hammers may not want to strengthen any of their rivals.

Moyes thinks West Ham shouldn’t sell Antonio

Speaking after their win yesterday, Moyes said: “Money talks in football everywhere but at the moment, no, I’d say there’s no chance.

“Let’s be fair, there’s probably prices for every player around the country but at the moment, I don’t think there’s any price we are interested in taking for Mick. I’d probably say no to that.”

The Daily Mail added to Moyes’s quotes, simply saying, ‘David Moyes wants Michail Antonio to stay.’

Everton are reportedly interested in Antonio’s services, which is no surprise given their struggles in front of goal.

New manager Sean Dyche will have to quickly decide whether Antonio is the solution to their problems.

Scamacca has had his injury problems since arriving at West Ham.

New signing Danny Ings has also already picked up a knock after making just one appearance.

It’s easy to see why Moyes wants to keep Antonio at West Ham given their fitness issues.

