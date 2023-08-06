West Ham told they will have to pay £40m for ‘incredible’ player after first bid was rejected

West Ham are looking to increase their midfield and the latest news suggests that they have been told how much they will have to pay for Scott McTominay.

It feels like a midfielder needs to be picked up sooner rather than later. This is due to the fact that Declan Rice left West Ham this summer.

Now, journalist Sacha Taviolieri has reported that the Hammers have not been successful in their first bid for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. They were also told how much they would have to pay.

The journalist said: “Been told Manchester United rejected a 1st bid for Scott McTominay from West Ham United by claiming £40M to make the deal. The Scottish midfielder is also on AS Roma’s shortlist should Nemanja Matic leave. Wait and see.”

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

West Ham have bid rejected for McTominay

West Ham are really struggling to sign some players this summer. It is no shock to see clubs place high valuations on their targets. This is due to the fact that they know that West Ham received a huge chunk of money from the sale of Declan Rice.

Despite this, the club should have found a replacement for Rice by now. It is not good enough that they have not been able to replace their best player, especially with only six days left until the start of the season.

McTominay is an ‘incredible’ midfielder who would definitely improve the quality of the midfield for West Ham next season.

Despite him not a starter at Manchester United, the Scottish international would definitely be a key play for the Hammers.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

McTominay also suits the profile of a midfielder David Moyes likes. He is tall, with ability in both attack and defence and loves a tackle.

£40million is definitely a lot, but with the desperation that West Ham need to find a defensive midfielder it definitely feels like they should make an offer close to the valuation.