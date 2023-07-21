West Ham told they must pay £40m if they want ‘unbelievable’ midfield target

West Ham United were trying to sign James Ward-Prowse in a player-plus-cash deal and new reports claim that this idea will not work this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham were hoping to tempt Southampton by offering some money as well as midfielder Flynn Downes.

Downes would only be moving to the Saints on a loan move. They are apparently reluctant on this idea and instead want to hold out for cash and value Ward-Prowse at £40million.

The Englishman is a top target for West Ham but it looks like they will have to pay at least £40million or look elsewhere for a midfielder.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

West Ham will have to pay the full amount for Ward-Prowse

It will be very interesting to see what West Ham now do following Southampton not wanting Downes on loan next season.

No doubt Downes will be somewhat gutted with his career at West Ham so far. He signed last summer but has had to settle with appearances mainly from the bench.

The 24 year-old did feature 35 times, but only 14 were starts.

With the Hammers now apparently offering him on loan to the Championship, it looks like David Moyes does not feel like he is ready for the division yet.

Ward-Prowse is a top midfielder and the ‘unbelievable‘ Englishman has gained a reputation as an excellent free-kick taker over the years.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He would definitely improve the quality of the midfield at West Ham. He would definitely be one of the perfect signings to help the club replace Declan Rice.

If they can pick up Ward-Prowse and also sign a solid defensive midfielder then they could definitely improve their squad for next season.

They are also in the Europa League so need to make sure they can rotate and not lose the quality of their team when they do so.