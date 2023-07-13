West Ham to speed up pursuit of ‘special’ £30m midfielder when Declan Rice goes

The latest reports suggest that West Ham are going to try and speed up their interest in central midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

According to a new report from the Independent, West Ham are waiting for the sale of Declan Rice to be completed.

In the mean time, they are looking for replacements. This has apparently seen them turn their attention towards Scott McTominay.

The report goes on to say that West Ham will now step up their interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

They will step up their strong interest in McTominay – who reportedly has a £30million-plus price tag – when Rice’s move is completed.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham to speed up pursuit of McTominay

It will no doubt be really sad for West Ham to see Declan Rice go but he is a great player and it is no shock to see him head to a title-challenging team who are in the Champions League.

It is massively important that the Hammers pick the perfect replacements. They cannot be getting it wrong as it could massively affect their performances.

There is no doubting that McTominay could be a good Rice replacement for West Ham. The Manchester United player has shown top quality at his current club.

This quality is perhaps below a top four battling side, but it is definitely one suited to a club like West Ham who are hoping to push for Europe every season.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The “special” player is good at defending and also loves chipping in with a goal every now and then. These qualities, plus his height, make him a very good asset in a side managed by David Moyes.

It will be a good start to replacing Rice, but with the ability of the Englishman, West Ham will need to get another couple of signings in to strengthen their squad.