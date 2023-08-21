West Ham submit bid for ‘incredibly quick’ £47m player, want him straight in their starting XI

West Ham United have submitted a bid for Rennes’ 21-year-old winger Jeremy Doku and have offered him regular first-team football.

That’s according to The Guardian who shared that West Ham are pushing on with their attempts to rival Manchester City for Doku.

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The report says that West Ham are hoping they can temp Doku away from City with their offer of regular first-team football.

Of course it’s likely that Doku would play a much smaller role at first should he arrive at Pep Guardiola’s side.

And in a period when West Ham are close to completing a deal for Konstantinos Mavropanos and are still working on Mohammed Kudus, the club are showing a lot of ambition.

West Ham are already allaying fears of a slow start to the season after losing Declan Rice.

The side now have four points from their opening two games having impressed in their victory against Chelsea yesterday.

And if the club now presses on with said deals, life under David Moyes will suddenly look a lot more rosy.

Jeremy Doku is said to have a valuation of £47m by his club Rennes, and you would imagine West Ham’s bid must be close to that mark.

West Ham now submit bid for Rennes’ Jeremy Doku

West Ham’s only concern in their pursuit of ‘incredibly quick’ Doku will surely just be Manchester City.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the club are also advancing with their proposal.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Sharing the update on X, Romano said that City have agreed a deal with the player’s side since the start of August.

Nonetheless, this is interest that West Ham are aware of and their position seems to be clear.

They are the option of an immediate path to first team football in the Premier League.

It could be a convincing ploy by West Ham who clearly retain hope of completing a deal.

And as things unfold, West Ham will hope their Doku bid isn’t in vain.