West Ham signing 'fantastic' England international on loan is very possible today











West Ham could still sign Michael Keane on loan from Everton before the deadline despite Sean Dyche’s appointment.

Dyche worked with Keane at Burnley before selling him to Goodison Park and it might have been expected that he is keen to keep Keane around.

But the Athletic reports that the ‘fantastic‘ defender could still leave today, if West Ham push their interest forward.

Burnley’s English manager Sean Dyche (R) congratulates Burnley’s English defender Michael Keane after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park in south London on April 29, 2017. Burnley won the game 2-0. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Keane could still join West Ham on loan on deadline day

That is perhaps slightly surprising, given Dyche likes to build his teams on solid foundations, and would likely want players he has worked with before.

That always helps a new manager get his methods across as quickly as possible and Dyche does not have a huge amount of time to do that.

He does have James Tarkowski, who he also worked with at Burnley, and the hugely professional Conor Coady, who seems like a Dyche player.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Athletic report does say that David Moyes is fairly happy with his central defensive options, but he could consider a push for Keane if a deal is there to do.

It remains to be seen how hard West Ham push today, on the back of their 2-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Derby last night to set up a tie with Manchester United.

Dyche is preparing for his first deadline day in the Goodison Park hotseat as well as his maiden game in charge, against Arsenal next weekend.