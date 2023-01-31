West Ham signing 'fantastic' England international on loan is very possible today
West Ham could still sign Michael Keane on loan from Everton before the deadline despite Sean Dyche’s appointment.
Dyche worked with Keane at Burnley before selling him to Goodison Park and it might have been expected that he is keen to keep Keane around.
But the Athletic reports that the ‘fantastic‘ defender could still leave today, if West Ham push their interest forward.
Keane could still join West Ham on loan on deadline day
That is perhaps slightly surprising, given Dyche likes to build his teams on solid foundations, and would likely want players he has worked with before.
That always helps a new manager get his methods across as quickly as possible and Dyche does not have a huge amount of time to do that.
He does have James Tarkowski, who he also worked with at Burnley, and the hugely professional Conor Coady, who seems like a Dyche player.
The Athletic report does say that David Moyes is fairly happy with his central defensive options, but he could consider a push for Keane if a deal is there to do.
It remains to be seen how hard West Ham push today, on the back of their 2-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Derby last night to set up a tie with Manchester United.
Dyche is preparing for his first deadline day in the Goodison Park hotseat as well as his maiden game in charge, against Arsenal next weekend.
You may also like…
- Journalist claims Newcastle and Everton were put off by Hakim Ziyech’s wages
- Everton transfer news: Kamaldeen Sulemana bid accepted, they face competition from Southampton
- Sean Dyche already eyeing up four new signings at Everton
- Everton transfer news: Toffees ready to go for Che Adams if he becomes available