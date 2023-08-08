West Ham set for new round of talks to sign ‘ideal’ £35m target – journalist

West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of making their first signing of the summer.

As per BBC Sport, the Hammers are closing in on a £35million move for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez.

The report suggests West Ham are hoping to get the deal wrapped up by Wednesday.

Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

West Ham are apparently also looking to bolster their defensive ranks after landing the Mexico midfielder.

One player said to be on the Hammers’ radar is Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on the state of play between West Ham and the other parties.

He took to Twitter to report that a new round of talks between the Hammers and the Red Devils is expected soon.

Apparently, West David Moyes has asked directly for Maguire, who he sees as “ideal” for the West Ham back line.

In terms of price tag, Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports recently reported that Man United want £40million for Maguire.

However, she speculated that “a compromise in the region of £35million could see a transfer happen.

“So West Ham United are not so far off in terms of price points for Maguire.”

Our view

Maguire’s stock may have fallen somewhat in recent years, but there’s still a great player in there.

After all, you wouldn’t seal a big-money move to Man United if you weren’t one of the best.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted him to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

A change of scenery would be the best thing for him, and West Ham could well revive his career.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this looks like a promising lead for the Hammers.