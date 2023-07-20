Joao Palhinha has been linked with West Ham United for months now, but, as of yet, they’re not making any real headway on that deal.

Indeed, the Hammers have had a bid rejected for Palhinha, and there’s been no real sign that a transfer is imminent.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the Hammers seem to think that Fulham will eventually cave in and let Palhinha head to the London Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, Jones can only see this deal happening for around £70m.

West Ham think they’ll be able to get Palhinha

Jones shared what he knows about the midfield destroyer.

“Let’s go back to what we were saying about Palhinha. West Ham seem to think that Fulham will eventually cave in and say that they can talk about a transfer, but I don’t believe that is the case, I don’t think Fulham will cave in, certainly not for the £45m West Ham are initially talking about here. I don’t know what figure we’re talking about, the initial figure was £90m, but that was to price him out, if you get to £70m you might get somewhere in the conversation,” Jones said.

Fulham will stand firm

West Ham may find it difficult to sign Palhinha. After all, Fulham won’t be keen to lose their two best players in the same summer.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has apparently signalled his intention to never play for the club again, and if both Mitrovic and Palhinha leave in the same summer, Fulham will be in massive trouble.

Fulham will undoubtedly stand firm here, and unless West Ham are willing to cough up a huge amount of cash, it’s going to be very tough for them to get this deal done.