The latest reports are suggesting that West Ham are scouting Bristol City player Alex Scott, as they look to strengthen the squad at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail report reveals that West Ham are the latest Premier League side to target the Championship midfielder, as they look to potentially ‘fill the void’ left by Declan Rice if he leaves in the summer. Wolves are also interested.

The same report reveals how Rice has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal. With the Hammers in a relegation battle this season, it is highly likely that Rice will want to pursue football at a higher level.

For now, the club are just scouting Alex Scott; however, if his performances continue, they will most likely try and make a move for him.

Alex Scott attracting West Ham interest

Signing Alex Scott could be a real coup for West Ham. The England youth international is shining at Bristol City, and provides good quality both in attack and defence.

This season, the 19 year-old central midfielder has managed on average two tackles, 1.2 dribbles and one key pass a game, per WhoScored. He also has one goal and four assists.

England international Jack Grealish played against him in the FA Cup this season and ended up tweeting his praise of the player as he called him a ‘top, top talent’.

With Scott performing at a high level at a very young age, his future is most definitely very bright, and the transfer rumours should excite fans.

