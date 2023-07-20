West Ham United and Liverpool have both been linked with Joao Palhinha in recent weeks.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers have already seen a £45million bid for the Fulham star rejected.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have Palhinha ‘back on the table’ as a target, the Liverpool Echo recently wrote.

Both West Ham and Liverpool find themselves in a tricky spot with regards to their midfield situation.

The Hammers need to replace Declan Rice, while the Reds must replace Jordan Henderson and possibly Fabinho.

Now, West Ham are reportedly plotting to swoop ahead of the Anfield club by making another offer for Palhinha.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook took to Twitter to say a second Hammers bid for the Portuguese is “imminent”.

It’s no surprise to see West Ham and Liverpool both looking at Palhinha as a target in the summer transfer window.

We’ve all seen what he can do in the Premier League, so he’s a tried and tested – and very talented – option for the Hammers and the Reds.

As Dean Jones told GiveMeSport in June, “he has been one of the best defensive midfield players in the league over the course of the past season.”

Palhinha made more tackles than any other player throughout that season, as per the Daily Mail. That’s more than even Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, Fulham will not want to lose one of their ‘special‘ assets for anything less than a huge sum. Apparently, they want £90million.

That’s not to say they definitely won’t sell for less, but it shows their hardball stance. This is something West Ham and Liverpool need to think about.